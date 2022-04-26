Viroqua's library, The Historic Fortney Hotel and Randy Skinner honored at Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony

McIntosh Memorial Library, The Historic Fortney Hotel, and Randy Skinner were recognized for their contributions to outstanding downtown revitalization efforts at the 31st Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held in Fond du Lac on April 22.

McIntosh Memorial Library took top honors for Diversity and Inclusion, The Historic Fortney Hotel for Best Historic Restoration, and Randy Skinner for her community volunteer contributions. The event was hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the awards ceremony recognized the efforts by Wisconsin Main Street volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts in Wisconsin in 2021.

“WEDC congratulates the McIntosh Memorial Library, the Historic Fortney Hotel, and Randy Skinner for their outstanding efforts to revitalize and improve downtown Viroqua,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of WEDC. “A vibrant downtown is critical to a community’s overall economic development as well as the quality of life for its residents, and we commend all of the honorees for being among the best in the state when it comes to strengthening its downtown.”

“Viroqua’s strength as a community comes from the commitment of its citizens to make this an outstanding place to live and work and to have our friends be recognized by Governor Evers, WEDC Secretary Hughes, and the Main Street organization is an honor that we can all be proud of,” said Chris Clemens, Executive Director of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street.

McIntosh Memorial Library’s year-long program “Libraries are for Everyone: Creating Community Beyond Biases” ran from January through December 2021 and focused on different history, heritage, or awareness topics each month. These included Arab American Heritage Month, LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, Wisconsin Immigration and Refugee Awareness Month, and Hispanic American Heritage Month, among many others.

The Historic Fortney Hotel, originally built in 1899, had fallen into a state of disrepair and was nearing demolition before being acquired by the Wrobel family of De Soto. The first floor has been fully restored and is now home to six local businesses, while the building’s upper floors are currently being renovated into boutique hotel rooms scheduled to open this autumn.

Randy Skinner was recognized as a Volunteer of the Year for her outstanding service to the community of Viroqua. Randy is co-owner of The Bon Ton Millinery Apartments, a boutique retail store in downtown Viroqua, and she volunteers her time to a number local organizations. Randy serves on the city’s Historical Preservation Commission and the Design Review Board. She is also a volunteer board member at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street where she serves on the Executive Committee and as the Secretary. Randy went above and beyond to serve as the volunteer Farmers Market coordinator when the Chamber Main Street was unable to hire one for the 2021 season and was instrumental in the organization and successful opening of the market.

Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin's historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities and 83 Connect Communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community projects have resulted in the creation of more than 3,000 new businesses and more than 16,000 net new jobs. In addition, more than $2.5 billion in public and private investment has occurred in Wisconsin Main Street communities.

During fiscal year 2021, despite suffering one of the most dramatic economic declines in recent history, Wisconsin Main Street communities were responsible for the creation of an estimated 357 net new jobs and 134 net new businesses in the state. Nearly 25,000 volunteer hours were dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities around the state.

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street has been part of the Wisconsin Main Street Program since 1989.

