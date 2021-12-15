Viroqua's Living Faith Food Pantry holds ribbon-cutting event

Living Faith Food Pantry in Viroqua held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new facility, Thursday, Dec. 2.

Following the ribbon-cutting, the public could take guided tours of the facility, which is located at 209 Sands Road.

“The Living Faith Food Pantry capital campaign project was completed thanks to the support of the Viroqua Area Foundation and the entire Viroqua community,” Angie Lawrence, secretary of the Viroqua Area Foundation Board of Directors, said in an email following the event.

“This new building will assist to meet the needs of our community members with food insecurities well into the future thanks to the financial generosity of our local businesses, organizations, and individuals,” she said. “We are fortunate to live in a community that gives of their time and financially to better serve our area residents.”

The capital campaign began in December 2019. Work on the facility started in December of 2020 and it opened in September. Distribution day at the pantry is held on Mondays from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the pantry may call 608-637-7410.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

