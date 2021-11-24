Viroqua's Living Faith Food Pantry opens new facility

The Living Faith Food Pantry has opened its new facility in Viroqua, and the public will have a chance to have guided tours following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Thursday, Dec. 2, at noon. Masks are not required for the outdoor ribbon-cutting; however, they are required inside the facility.

The new facility, which is located at 209 Sands Road, opened in September and returned to the patron choice distribution system that was used prior to COVID-19 restrictions. Work on the facility started in December of 2020.

The vision for a new facility came about in December 2018 when volunteers worked with the Friends of the Pantry committee to consider future food insecurity needs. Dale Toltzman, director of the food pantry, said a year was spent developing informational materials for a capital campaign and finalizing an architectural plan.

Toltzman said the construction costs for this facility, within the warehouse owned by Living Faith Church, was estimated at $265,000. In cooperation with the Viroqua Area Foundation, the capital campaign began in December 2019.

“We were humbled by the generous support of the community, raising $130,000 in cash and pledges within the first 90 days,” Toltzman said. “Then COVID hit in March of 2020, and we had to reconfigure the food pantry for no-contact distributions. There was a concern that fundraising would decline as the growing pandemic began to affect the economy. Nevertheless, fundraising continued at a steady pace as the community recognized the food insecurity need of this area. As the project came to completion, it appears that the final donation pledges due in January will be very close to covering the entire cost.”

Toltzman said not having a mortgage allows the pantry to devote more money to help those in need. “The community support has been awesome.”

The new facility is fully handicap accessible and includes a waiting room, handicap accessible restrooms, a private space for patrons to register, a conference room, a break room for volunteers, a walk-in cooler and freezer, and special shelving to display produce, among other amenities to allow for efficient storage and distribution. A $50,000 grant from Couleecap enabled the purchase of the walk-in cooler and freezer.

The former food pantry space, which was located in the rear of the Living Faith Church building, would extend about 200 feet down the church’s hallway on distribution day because there wasn’t space in the pantry for distribution. In addition, the pantry didn’t offer patron privacy to register, it wasn’t handicap accessible, and there was inefficient storage for dry goods and perishables. Fifteen household refrigerators were used to store perishables.

Community Hunger Solutions, Second Harvest, Inc., the Temporary Emergency Food Allocation Program and community businesses are the primary food source partners. Donations from private gardens also help in the summer, Toltzman said.

Currently, the distribution day is Monday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Toltzman said more hours may be added in the future. “We are willing to do whatever to meet the need.”

On distribution day, about 15 volunteers are on hand to help patrons. The day is divided into shifts, with seven to eight volunteers on each shift.

Safety continues to be top of mind during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We stay diligent in keeping a distribution process that respects the continuing health concerns,” Toltzman said. “We limit the number of patrons in the facility at one time, require face masks, and routinely sanitize surfaces.”

Volunteers have an efficient system in place to help patrons on distribution day.

“Patrons complete an order from the meat choices available that day while they wait to register. Registration requires personal identification, estimated annual income, and size of their household,” Toltzman said. “Each patron is attended by a volunteer that helps them select the foods that best fit their nutritional needs. Fresh produce has always been an important part of what we offer. Volunteers also help the patrons load the food into their vehicles when they are done shopping.”

Toltzman said they still have a small number of patrons who prefer no-contact pickup. He said they are not certain how to continue with no-contact distribution during the winter months.

Toltzman said no one is quite sure when the food pantry was established at the church. “It’s been a long time. We’ve seen notes from the 1990s.” He said it may have started with just one bag of food being given to someone in need, grew to five bags and went from there.

Toltzman said there is always a need for volunteers, and anyone who is interested in helping at the pantry, may call 608-637-7410.

