Each year businesses and private citizens in and around Viroqua come together to sponsor over 50 flower baskets that are hung throughout downtown. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is now accepting donations and sponsorships for the 2023 flower baskets. For a contribution of $60 or more individuals, organizations, and businesses can sponsor a downtown basket. Flower baskets can be sponsored with the name of a loved one, a business, or as a memorial. A list of all the sponsors will be published online and in print, along with the names of honored loved ones.