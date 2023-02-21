Summer in downtown Viroqua is marked by the arrival of the vibrant flower baskets that line the streets.
Each year businesses and private citizens in and around Viroqua come together to sponsor over 50 flower baskets that are hung throughout downtown. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is now accepting donations and sponsorships for the 2023 flower baskets. For a contribution of $60 or more individuals, organizations, and businesses can sponsor a downtown basket. Flower baskets can be sponsored with the name of a loved one, a business, or as a memorial. A list of all the sponsors will be published online and in print, along with the names of honored loved ones.
“Every year we hear from community members and visitors who love the downtown flower baskets,” states Larkin Breckel, assistant director at the Viroqua Chamber. “Being community funded makes these flowers extra special,” continues Breckel, “it allows us all to be a part of making Viroqua so welcoming.”
People are also reading…
To learn more and fill out a donor form, please visit Viroqua-wisconsin.com/Chamber-Mainstreet/main-street-magic, email promotions@viroqua-wisconsin.com or call 608-637-2575.