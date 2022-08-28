Viroqua's Masonic Building turns 100

The Masonic Building in downtown Viroqua was rededicated, Saturday, Aug. 20. The rededication celebration recognized the building’s 100th anniversary. The building was originally dedicated Aug. 24, 1922.

Constructed between 1921 and 1922, the Masonic Building, located at 114-118 S. Main St., houses the restored Historic Temple Theatre, consignment shop Second Time Around and Labelle Lodge 84.

A rededication ceremony led by Mayor Justin Running was held in front of the Masonic Building’s main entrance at 11 a.m. He shared a brief history of the Masons in Viroqua and the building. Running said he looked forward to many more years of the building and its occupants being a part of the city.

There were tours of Labelle Lodge and the Temple Theatre, special sales at Second Time Around, and food and drink at LaBelle Lodge. A Public Masonic Lodge meeting was held at 1 p.m. with Grand Lodge dignitaries visiting from Wisconsin and surrounding areas.

A history

In 1867, a group of Masons from La Crosse Lodge #45 came to Viroqua to charter and establish a lodge here. It was number 84 in the state of Wisconsin.

The new Lodge grew and met in back rooms or second stories of homes and business places in Viroqua. In 1892, the Order of Easter Star was chartered in Viroqua.

The current Masonic Building is on the site of a building which was owned by J. Henry Tate. The building burned in 1913. When Tate, who was a Mason, decided to rebuild he offered the Masons the opportunity to build and own the second story of his new building, which was dedicated in 1914. It was a frame building with a brick front and had three stores on the first floor. On the morning of Feb. 11, 1920, the building was completely destroyed by fire.

The Vernon County Broadcaster supplement “Grand Opening Celebration July 5-7 for the Historic Temple Theatre” dated July 4, 2002, noted: “After considerable discussion and consideration of alternatives, the Lodge decided to purchase the lot from the Tate heirs and build their own building, to include a theater, and they floated a bond issue and built the present structure for an approximate cost of $145,000.”

The current structure was designed by the La Crosse architecture firm Parkinson & Dockendorf, which also designed the Bekkedal Tobacco Warehouse and the Vernon County Normal School, both in Viroqua. The original interior decoration of the theater and upstairs rooms was designed by the Oyen Interior Design Firm of La Crosse.

The Vernon County Censor, dated June 28, 1922, had high praise for the Masonic Lodge: “It is hardly possible to praise too highly the local Masonic Lodge for the great work which has been accomplished. There is not a city in the United States of under 10,000 inhabitants that can boast of possessing such a Temple and Theatre.

“Just how large a task has been the financing of the proposition can best be imagined when we realize that the building proper cost more than $130,000. The completed building, with its theatre, store and lodge furniture, paraphernalia and stock, represent a value of about $225,000.”

That same edition of the newspaper noted one of the modern features of the theater: “The Temple Theatre is equipped with the Johnson System of Temperature Regulation. This act alone places it in the better class of theatre buildings. The temperature in the auditorium of this theatre is automatically controlled by instruments known as thermostats.”

On July 5, 1922, the Vernon County Censor reported on the Temple Theatre’s grand opening: “Never has the Censor editor been so keenly aware of the utter inability of language to express the feelings that sure through human soul in the presence of beautiful things as he was when he attended the formal opening of the Temple Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. Monster crowds took advantage of the opportunity to inspect the wonderful new theatre…. Altogether, the opening of the Temple Theatre marks one of the biggest milestones in the progress of this community….”

The Aug. 30, 1922 edition of the Vernon County Censor made note of the dedication ceremony that was held Aug. 24: “Apparently the prayers of the righteous prevailed for last Thursday was an ideal day with the exception of rather excessive heat, and Masons and Stars and visitors from all points of the compass poured into Viroqua to help in the fitting dedication of the fine new Temple built by LaBelle lodge. Nearly 900 fraternal guests….sixty-five different lodges and thirteen states being represented….The big event of the day was the parade….in which nearly four hundred took part.”

The income from the theater and two stores was meant to pay off the mortgage. When the Great Depression hit, the rental income wasn’t enough. By 1935, the Lodge was close to bankruptcy. The debt was reduced to $95,000. The building went into receivership and Judge Lincoln Neprud was put in charge. The building was put up for sale, and the lone bid was placed by W.D. Dyson, a Mason who had also been on the original building committee. The bid was for $40,000; Dyson purchased the entire building. He paid back taxes, did a lot of delayed maintenance and leased out the theater. In 1936 he re-sold the upstairs -- except for the front room (also called the clubroom) -- to the Masons and took a note for $12,000.

In 1943, the Lodge received help from another Lodge member – Alonzo May. When he died in 1943, he left the Masons $8,000 to be used to pay off the Dyson note.

In 1949, the Lodge re-purchased the front room and once again the Masons owned the entire second floor of the building.

The Temple Theatre closed permanently in 1992 after it fell into disrepair as a series of owners opened, closed and reopened the business as financial difficulties occurred. According to “Grand Opening Celebration July 5-7 for the Historic Temple Theatre,” “The theater was in danger of being demolished and replaced with a parking lot. The theater was left unattended for two years.”

In 1994, the late businessman Fred Nelson purchased the theater and the two adjoining storefronts. He sold the two storefronts and donated the theater to the Vernon County Historical Society. The historical society deeded the theater to the newly-formed Associates to Restore the Temple Theatre (ARTT). Restoration and construction began in the fall of 2001.