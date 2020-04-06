Viroqua's mayor issues proclamation suspending in-person voting

Karen Mischel, the Mayor for the City of Viroqua, has issued a proclamation suspending in-person voting for the 2020 election scheduled April 7. This proclamation has been announced in congruence with Gov. Evers' Executive Order No. 74 which suspends the election until June 9.
According to a statement from the city, given the potential for quickly developing litigation challenging the governor’s order, the city of Viroqua will continue to prepare for in-person voting to take place on Tuesday, April 7, in the event that it is legally compelled to do so.
The city strongly encourages all individuals who are planning on voting in-person on Election Day to actively monitor the city’s website and Facebook page for updates.
Direct any questions regarding Election Day to City Hall at 608-637-7154, ext.12.
