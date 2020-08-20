Viroqua's McIntosh Memorial Library announces Phase 4 of reopening plan

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be implementing Phase 4 of a comprehensive reopening plan on Monday, Aug. 24.
The phase includes:
1. Access inside the library building for browsing and in-person service at the circulation desk Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be a capacity limit of six patrons inside the library at one time.
2. Access to the internet, computers, and printers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A maximum of five people will be allowed to use a computer inside the entrance area at one time.
3. The material-return slots located along the Jefferson Street side of the library will be open 24/7 for returns.
4. Curbside service will continue to be offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6.
5. The library will resume charging fines and honoring due dates beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
6. Patrons will be required to wear a mask inside the library.
The reopening phases are being created with guidance provided by the city of Viroqua, Vernon County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, CDC and the Winding Rivers Library System.
For more information, call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.
