Viroqua's McIntosh Memorial Library awarded grant

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for East Asian Studies (CEAS) has awarded the McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua a grant as part of the new East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program.
CEAS, a federally-funded National Resource Center for the study of East Asia, created the program to encourage Wisconsin libraries to augment their collections with East Asia related materials, and to design new book clubs and other programming with an East Asian theme. This program is part of the center’s focus on promoting the understanding of East Asian histories and cultures, and also aligns with the Wisconsin Idea mission of service to Wisconsin citizens beyond boundaries of the classroom. CEAS partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Library Association, and the Cooperative Children’s Book Center to plan and promote the new program, which was launched in August.
McIntosh Memorial Library’s grant was one of 38 awarded to libraries across Wisconsin, totaling $32,765 in awards. A second round of funding for the East Asia in Wisconsin Library Program is planned for release in the fall of 2021.
For more information about this grant, contact the library at 637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!