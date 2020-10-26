Viroqua's McIntosh Memorial Library to expand open hours

Starting Monday, Nov. 2, McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. The hours Wednesday-Friday will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
While the library is open the public is welcome to browse the collection, use a computer, or receive in-person service from a librarian at the circulation desk. Curbside service will be changing to door service during the library open hours. Anytime the library is open a patron can call the circulation desk to have their items checked out and placed in the large entry area for pick up. This no-contact service will provide the public with access to materials without having to come inside the main library space.
Questions can be directed to 637-7151, extension 6.
