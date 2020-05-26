Viroqua's Memorial Day observance takes on a different look during pandemic

Although Viroqua’s Memorial Day observance didn’t include the traditional parade down Main Street or a program in the city cemetery because of COVID-19 concerns, the day included plenty of flags around the city and on veterans’ gravestones in the cemetery, and a pre-recorded program that on aired on WVRQ-AM 1360/FM 107.3 and Vernon Communications Cable Channel 18.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.