You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Viroqua's Memorial Day observance takes on a different look during pandemic
0 comments

Viroqua's Memorial Day observance takes on a different look during pandemic

Cemetery flag

The American flag flies in the Viroqua Cemetery Memorial Day afternoon.

 Angie Cina

Although Viroqua’s Memorial Day observance didn’t include the traditional parade down Main Street or a program in the city cemetery because of COVID-19 concerns, the day included plenty of flags around the city and on veterans’ gravestones in the cemetery, and a pre-recorded program that on aired on WVRQ-AM 1360/FM 107.3 and Vernon Communications Cable Channel 18.

World War I memorial

Flags flank the World War I memorial in Viroqua Cemetery.
In memoriam

This memorial can be found in Viroqua Cemetery. It's dedicated to all soldier dead, and was erected by Wm. A. Jacobson-Errett B. Olson Post 138 American Legion; the plaque was donated by Wm. F. Lindemann.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News