Viroqua's Nelson Agri-Center celebrates Ace grand re-opening

Nelson Agri-Center, a family-owned business in Viroqua since 1954, will be hosting Grand Re-Opening Events on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. After months of remodeling, Nelson’s has officially joined the Ace Hardware cooperative and will be celebrating with a two-day event. Highlights include several exciting prize giveaways, vendor demos on Friday, and free brats, hot dogs and pop on Saturday.

The store began to transition their primary supplier from True Value Hardware to Ace Hardware in June of 2022 and recently completed their remodel. Switching to Ace Hardware allows Nelson’s access to national brands and a broader selection than they were able to offer customers previously.

“We have served the Viroqua area since 1954 and are excited to reveal the new store layout to the community,” said Jacob Kanis, owner of Nelson Agri-Center. “Our broader product selection should be a real benefit to our customers.”

Shoppers will find offerings in the store like the all new Paint Studio featuring Clark + Kensington, Benjamin Moore and Magnolia Home interior and exterior paints. Also new is an extensive selection of Craftsman power and hand tools. Other featured brands include Yeti, Ego, Stihl, Milwaukee, DeWalt, Traeger and Weber. Additionally, customers will be able to shop many of the same categories Nelson Agri-Center has become known for including farm and agriculture products, rental equipment, a full garden center, and services like propane filling.

“Our staff has been working extremely hard, and we are excited about our new offerings,” Kanis said. “Customers can expect to see the same faces and receive the same great customer service that they are accustomed to.”

More details on the Nelson Agri-Center Grand Re-Opening events can be found on their website at nelsonagricenter.com/events. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.