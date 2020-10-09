Viroqua's Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School builds outdoor classrooms for in-person learning

Students at Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School in Viroqua are studying in outdoor classrooms this fall because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. School has been in session since Sept. 9.

The outdoor classrooms were created over the month of August, including two workdays where parents, students, teachers, grandparents and alumni all came together to create the spaces. Classrooms were raised, brush cleared, and chalkboards and desks built, all in preparation to have in-person instruction. There is an outdoor classroom in the kindergarten garden, two on the PRWS playground, four at the Growing for Good location, and one at the Wooded Acre. All of the classrooms are on the PRWS campus.

Waldorf schools have a long history of and affinity for outdoor education, and that led PRWS to embrace that history more fully and to create the open-air classrooms.

“These times have necessitated a re-imagining of nearly every aspect of our school day. Inspired by sister Waldorf schools that have taken a similar approach, along with our plentiful outdoor space and greenhouse structures, this felt like the most natural way forward, one embraced by our entire school community,” said Robin Kottke, PRWS development director.

When classes resumed this fall, students eased their way back into the school routine.

“We started the first three weeks of the school year in a ‘blended learning’ scenario, which is half days in-person (8 to 11:45 a.m.), then at-home work in the afternoon for students,” said Jordan Brudos, enrollment and outreach coordinator at PRWS. “Starting this way allowed for an easing back in after being apart for so long and then helped to support our faculty and students in being together in this new way. We are now in-person for full days for kindergarten to Grade 8.”