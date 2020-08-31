Viroqua's Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School to celebrate 40th anniversary with live online celebration

Forty years ago, Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School in Viroqua was founded by a small group of families looking for a simpler life in the rural valleys and ridges that surround Viroqua and environs. Their vision was to build a child-centered educational community that reflected the values they held dear: reverence for life, for learning, and the children themselves.
From its humble beginnings as a one-room schoolhouse with three students and one teacher, Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School has grown to serve over 130 children in early childhood through eighth grade.
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School’s milestone anniversary year coincides with the centennial celebration of Waldorf Education worldwide. Waldorf schools offer a developmentally appropriate, experiential, joyful, and academically rigorous approach to education, integrating the arts in all academic disciplines.
The first Waldorf school was founded in Stuttgart, Germany. Today there are Waldorf schools on every continent and over 1,100 Waldorf schools and almost 2,000 Waldorf kindergartens in some 80 countries around the globe.
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School will culminate its yearlong festivities with a live, online dinner and celebration Saturday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The celebration, initially planned for late March, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move to a virtual celebration was a relatively easy one, a unanimous decision made by the 40th anniversary planning committee co-chairs, Martha Karlstad, Jen Wade, Shelly Brenneman, and Robin Kottke.
“We really couldn't fathom postponing the event yet again; we have so much to celebrate," said Robin Kottke, PRWS development director, and event co-chair. "We are profoundly grateful for the many students, families, teachers, neighbors, and community partners that have helped build up this gem of a school and community. As lovely as it would be to gather together in person, our focus is on the celebration and joy this milestone deserves, as well as the beloved community that has made it possible. By moving to a live, virtual event, the celebration is now accessible to our entire community, near and far. And who doesn’t need a little certainly right now, as well as some celebration and joy? Come what may, this party is on!”
All are welcome, and celebrants may choose from two ticket options: without dinner (free) or with dinner ($50) All tickets must be reserved in advance and are available online at https://pleasantridgewaldorf.org/our-school/40th-anniversary/
Local chef Dani Lind of Rooted Spoon Culinary Kitchen has created a multi-course dinner menu of locally sourced, organic food. Meals will be individually boxed and available for curbside pick-up at the school on the day of the event.
Featured guest speakers include PRWS alumnus Maggie Welch (PRWS Class of 2000), PRWS Board President Joe Lenarz, and PRWS Faculty Chair Aaron Schmidt. A highlight of the evening will be a tribute to Mary Christenson, who will be honored for 25-plus years of service to PRWS. Mary served as development director from 1995 until her retirement in 2018 and continues to serve on the PRWS Board of Directors.
Participants will also enjoy live music, a video montage of scenes and memories from the last 40 years, as well as a virtual school tour.
Sponsors of the event include Organic Valley, Organic Prairie, and Wisco Pop!
Visit www.pleasantridgewaldorf.org or contact Robin Kottke, development director, at 637-8504 or robin@pleasantridgewaldorf.org for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!