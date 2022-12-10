Viroqua's police chief placed on unpaid suspension

Viroqua’s chief of police has been placed on a 10-day unpaid suspension, following a vote by the city’s police commission Dec. 7.

The Viroqua Police Commission voted 4-1 to suspend Chief Richard Niedfeldt after meeting in closed session for a little more than three hours.

Mayor Justin Running filed five disciplinary charges against Niedfeldt. The charges relate to insubordination, failing to report the harassment of a fellow officer and lying to the public.

On Nov. 30, the police commission held a meeting and public hearing to discuss the charges filed by the mayor against Niedfeldt. At that meeting, the commission heard about five hours of testimony from several witnesses.

According to News 8 Now/News 8000, “The commission met to hear from an outside investigator and Niedfeldt himself.

“The independent investigator, former Grafton police chief Charles Wenten, told the commission last week that the chief should be fired.”

Running posted a statement about the commission’s decision on the city’s Facebook page, saying the members reviewed the facts presented at the public hearing and ended with a different outcome, adding, “I respect their role and authority on the matter as well as the prescribed process for resolving these difficult situations. The issues brought forward to me have been addressed in a fair, timely and appropriate manner. I look forward to working collaboratively with Chief Niedfeldt and the entire Viroqua Police Department to ensure a high standard of public safety services built on community, trust, and public confidence.”

Niedfeldt has been on paid leave for several weeks. He started his job as Viroqua’s police chief on Sept. 30, 2019.