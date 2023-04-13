Please note: Hydrant flushing will be conducted during the overnight hours starting Sunday, April 23-Thursday, April 27 and Sunday, April 30-Thursday, May 4. Flushing will begin at 11 p.m. and end at 7 a.m. daily.

This notice is to inform our customers this flushing activity may cause a decrease in water pressure which may cause short-term discoloration in the water. This may also affect automatic flushing units and pressure sensitive equipment.