Viroqua's Suzie Howe among NAMI Iris awardees

NAMI La Crosse Vernon hereby announces recipients of the 2021 Iris Awards. On Tuesday evening, Oct. 5, three local people were recognized by NAMI La Crosse Vernon for the outstanding work they have done to address mental health in the region. The awards were made in conjunction with Mental Illness Awareness Week, which was established in 1990 in recognition of efforts by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to educate and increase awareness about mental illness. It takes place every year during the first full week of October, which this year was Oct. 3-9.

NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI was founded in 1979. It is a nationwide non-profit with more than 600 local affiliates and 48 state organizations who engage in advocacy, support, and education.

Dr. David MetzlerDr. David Metzler received his undergraduate degree from St Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, his MS degree in Microbiology and later his MD from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He completed his residency in general psychiatry at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. Dr. Metzler began his professional career as an Adult Psychiatrist at Gundersen Clinic in 1992.

During his career, Dr. Metzler provided inpatient and outpatient services to a wide range of patients, including those with chronic mental illness and other disabilities. He made special connections with his patients that resulted in significant progress for them in managing or overcoming their mental health disabilities. He was persistent in helping to promote mental health education to the public, his peers, and especially his patients. As a result, he gained the love and respect of his colleagues, community members, and the thousands of patients he served during his career.

Prior to retiring from Gundersen Clinic, Dr. Metzler served as Chairman of the Department of Behavior Medicine and also as Chairman of the clinic wide Compliance Committee. Dr. Metzler is truly a person who has made a profound impact on how our community views and responds to mental health issues. He claims, however, that he could not have been as accomplished in addressing mental health issues if it was not for the understanding and support of his wife, Christine and his three sons, Alex, Tim, and Sam. He is a fortunate man to have such a family as it allowed him to meet the needs of so many within our community.

In recognition of Dr. Metzler’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to persons with mental illness and substance use concerns, and all the support he has provided to improve access to and understanding of mental well-being within our community, we are pleased to have recognized him with a 2021 Iris Award.

Suzie HoweSuzanne “Suzie” Howe began her career in mental health after she received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Indiana University in 1989. Soon after, she began attending the University of Illinois – Chicago and achieved her master’s degree in social work in 1994. In 1998 she worked at The Youth Campus to provide care to residential treatment and foster care youth. She moved from Chicago, Illinois to Viroqua, Wisconsin in 2001. Suzie began working at The Family & Children’s Center in Viroqua in 2003 as a case manager in the Community Support Program. She works with adults diagnosed with severe and persistent mental illness for the purpose of helping them to live in their community as independently as possible. She now serves as the Clinical Coordinator for the Community Support Program mental health team at the family & Children’s Center.

Shortly after Suzie was hired at Family & Children’s Center, some community members approached her with an idea to open a drop-in center for people with mental health and substance use concerns. The drop-in center would be a place where these people could simply drop in to receive after hour’s support, to have access to various resources like music, art, a library, and computers, and where those in recovery could meet and socialize with others having similar life experiences. Suzie took this idea and was successfully able to open an after hours drop-in center called “The Other Door.” The Other Door is located on the lower level of the Family & Children’s Center in Viroqua. It is open during the evening for all people in Vernon County who want to drop in for social contact, to access resources, to relax, or to participate in recovery groups like AA, NA, and after-hour support for mental illness like NAMI’s Family Support Group and the Recovery Through Sharing group. The Other Door has become an important resource in the Viroqua community. Without Suzie’s vision, dedication, and leadership, this vital program may still be simply an idea.

In recognition of Suzie’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to persons with mental illness and substance use concerns, and all the support she and her team provide, we are pleased to have recognized her with a 2021 Iris Award.

Jean M. SterlingJean became involved with NAMI due to her nephew’s mental illness. Her passion was to help her extended family understand her nephew’s illness and to be supportive of him and his parents in their daily struggle to get the best possible services needed to address his needs.

She is a 12-year member of NAMI La Crosse Vernon. She serves as an advocate, a Family Support Group Facilitator, and is an integral member of the affiliate’s education, public relations, and membership committees. She served as President of the NAMI La Crosse Vernon Board of Directors for two terms from 2013 to 2019.

Jean has worked tirelessly in challenging the stigma of mental illness in our community and in promoting grassroots advocacy to improve public understanding of mental illness. She is a staunch proponent of action oriented programs and public visibility to engage our community in learning what resources are available to them and their loved ones in the recovery journey. She has assisted in the Rotary Lights Annual Christmas Tree exhibit at Rotary Lights, sold Irises at public places in the community, edited “The Beacon,” which is our affiliate’s newsletter, attended numerous media interviews about mental health issues, collaborated with various community organizations in panel presentations on mental health issues, collaborated with other organizations to solicit video presentations by middle and high students on the five signs of mental wellness which aired as public services announcements on local television, and prodded all of us to do more to help people living with mental illness.

She currently is a co-facilitator of our affiliate’s monthly La Crosse Family Support Group. When the pandemic shut down in-person sessions for meetings, she climbed aboard the Zoom platform so NAMI La Crosse Vernon could continue these valuable support groups.

In recognition of Jean’s visionary guidance and exemplary leadership for NAMI La Crosse Vernon, we are pleased to have recognized her with a 2021 Iris Award.

For more information about NAMI La Crosse Vernon, check out: www.namilacrossecounty.org, NAMI La Crosse Facebook and NAMI Vernon Facebook.

