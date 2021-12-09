Viroqua's Terry Best finalist in Feline Foster Heroes Contest

Terry Best, from Viroqua, is one of 10 finalists in the “Feline Foster Heroes” national contest with an opportunity to win a $5,000 grant for Driftless Humane Society. From Dec. 6-17, the local community is encouraged to vote at FelineFoster.org.

As a volunteer at Driftless Humane Society, Terry dedicates himself to comfort stray cats that come into the shelter at all hours of the day, transports animals to local veterinarians for surgery, and brings them back to nestle them in with blankets and love.

In honor of National Shelter Appreciation Week, Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit that works to amplify the good, and Royal Canin, a global leader in cat and dog nutrition, launched the Feline Foster Heroes Contest via FelineFoster.org. From Nov. 8 -19, the public was invited to nominate individuals who go above and beyond to work with animal shelters and rescues to foster felines that result in increased adoptions.

Greater Good Charities believes home environments are best for the health and well-being of a pet. In addition to providing the pet with more space, a home allows pets to thrive while forming bonds with their foster caregivers

Nominations closed on Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PST and then a panel of judges selected the top 10 Feline Foster Heroes for the public to vote on from Dec. 6-17. The Feline Foster Hero with the most votes will be announced on Dec. 20. This grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 cash grant for their animal welfare organization and the two runners-up will each receive a $1,000 cash grant for their animal welfare organization. Additionally, each of the 10 finalists are eligible to receive a $500 gift card for personal use.

FelineFoster.org presented by Royal Canin is a resource for the feline fostering community that is focused on improving the care for homeless cats by supporting a national network of foster caregivers and helping animal welfare organizations become foster-centric.

To learn more about the Feline Foster Heroes Contest, visit FelineFoster.org

