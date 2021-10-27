Viroqua's Twinklefest Parade ready to light up the holiday season

Viroqua’s annual Twinklefest will kick off the holiday season with the 25th annual Twinklefest Parade through downtown Viroqua. The parade will be Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

The parade will showcase local organizations and recognize the individuals and businesses that make the community great.

“We are thrilled to bring the Twinklefest Parade back to Viroqua,” says Chis Clemens, executive director of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. “It gives us an opportunity to come together as a community in celebration of the joy of the holiday season and as a chance to reflect on the everlasting power of kindness, charity, and goodwill to unite us as one.”

In anticipation of the Twinklefest Parade, many downtown businesses will be keeping extended hours on the 26th, allowing for plenty of time for visitors and locals to enjoy all that Viroqua has to offer. Peoples State Bank will also be opening their lobby as a Twinklefest warming station with popcorn and cider.

Sign-up to enter a float in this year’s Twinklefest Parade is due Nov. 5. Applications can be found on the Viroqua Chamber’s website, or by calling 608-637-2575.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0