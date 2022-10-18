Viroqua's Twinklefest Parade to sparkle this holiday season

The city of Viroqua is gearing up to celebrate the return of the annual Twinklefest Parade on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. Traditionally held the Friday after Thanksgiving, Twinklefest is a dazzling parade featuring twinkling floats and entries of all types decked out in extravagant lights. The parade goes through the heart of downtown, and kicks off the holiday season.

“Last year we had over 40 entries in the parade, and it was amazing to see all the creative ways people decorated with lights,” says Larkin Breckel, assistant director at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. “I can’t wait to see what people come up with this time around.” This celebration of lights has been a Viroqua tradition for over a quarter century, and is a treasured way to celebrate all the local organizations and businesses that make the community great.

In anticipation of the Twinklefest Parade, many downtown businesses will be keeping extended hours on the 25th, allowing for plenty of time for visitors and locals to enjoy all that Viroqua has to offer. And those who do not get a chance to visit downtown before the parade are invited to stay and celebrate Small Business Saturday the next day, supporting Viroqua’s many unique shops and retailers for all their holiday shopping needs.

Signup to enter a float in this year’s Twinklefest Parade is due Nov. 11. Applications can be found on the Viroqua Chamber’s website, or by calling 608-637-2575.