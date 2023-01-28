Viroqua's VIVA Gallery to celebrate February with jewelry, chocolate show

The VIVA Gallery in Viroqua celebrates February with the traditional theme of jewelry and chocolate. VIVA Gallery jewelers are the featured member/guests for this February ’23 show along with delicious, locally made chocolates.

Exquisite, one-of-a-kind pieces from the VIVA jeweler artisans will be front and center for the month. You will see nature-inspired pieces in sterling silver, contemporary adornments in combinations of metalwork with enamel, sterling silver and gems, sculpted wood earrings, beaded leather and lotus seed necklaces and earrings, and crafted bead adornments. A gift of jewelry is a timeless and perfect way to show someone special your love and appreciation. You will find something that fits with any style and/or taste.

Along with that special piece of jewelry you can add a box delicious hand-dipped chocolates from the Sweet Shop in La Crosse. The Sweet Shop in North La Crosse began the business of handmade chocolates and ice cream in 1921.

The opening reception for the Jewelry and Chocolate show will be 1st Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.