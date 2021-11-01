Viroqua's VIVA Gallery to host 10th annual Artisan Market

VIVA Gallery begins the 10th annual Artisan Market in November. The market will include the creations of a dozen guest artists and new work from gallery member artists.

Artisan Market guest artists add a number of new oﬀerings this year, some surprises and some shoppers will recognize: elegant tapestry handbags, handwoven jewelry, “speak to me” potholders, nature-woven baskets, multi-layered photography, metal sculpture, novel pottery pieces, handmade books, encaustic art magnets and cutting boards are all in the mix.

Shoppers will also ﬁnd holiday cards, stocking stuﬀers and ornaments at VIVA Gallery, 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Contact the gallery at 608-637-6918, email: info@vivagallery.net, website: vivagallery.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0