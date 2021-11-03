Viroqua's VIVA Gallery to host 10th annual Artisan Market

VIVA Gallery begins the 10th annual Artisan Market in November. The market will include the creations of a dozen guest artists and new work from gallery member artists. The market is a perfect place to ﬁnd one-of-a-kind, locally created gifts for the holidays.

Artisan Market guest artists add a number of new offerings this year, some surprises and some shoppers will recognize: elegant tapestry handbags, handwoven jewelry, ‘speak to me’ potholders, nature-woven baskets, multi-layered photography, metal sculpture, novel pottery pieces, handmade books, encaustic art magnets and cutting boards are all in the mix.

VIVA artists ﬁll the gallery with an extraordinary array of artwork throughout the year in a multitude of media: decorative and functional pottery; woven wearables and things for the home; eco-printed scarves; deer-hide bags; silver, wire, and gemstone jewelry; beadwork and metal-work; photography; woodcut prints; oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings in a wide variety of subjects and styles; colored-pencil and stitched artwork; stained glass; wooden spoons, bowls, and basketry composed from nature.

Shoppers will also ﬁnd holiday cards, stocking stuffers and ornaments at VIVA Gallery.

Stop by and see the diverse work of local and regional artists at the gallery November through December. VIVA Gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Contact the gallery at 608-637-6918, email: info@vivagallery.net, website: vivagallery.net. The gallery can be found on Facebook and Instagram as well @vivagallerycooperative.

