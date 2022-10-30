Viroqua's VIVA Gallery to host Artisan Market

VIVA Gallery in Viroqua presents the 11th annual Artisan Market in November. The market will include the creations of a guest artists in an array of different media along with new work from VIVA member artists. The market is a perfect place to find special, one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays.

The 2022 Artisan Market guest offerings come in a range of different media. Pet portrait acrylics; woven baskets created with a variety of natural materials; framed collage artfully constructed from what others have cast off; handwoven, hand-dyed fiber jewelry; functional and decorative stoneware; a mom and daughter who make scrappy and thought-powered potholders; smart, small wooden boxes; finely worked handmade ornamental metal knives, jewelry; and from-the-earth watercolor pigment paints.

VIVA artists fill the gallery with an extraordinary array of artwork throughout the year in a multitude of media: decorative and functional pottery; woven wearables and things for the home; eco-printed scarves; deerhide bags; silver, wire, and gemstone jewelry; beadwork and metalwork; photography; woodcut prints; oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings in a wide variety of subjects and styles; colored-pencil and stitched artwork; stained glass; wooden spoons, bowls, and basketry composed from nature, and wood sculpture.

VIVA Gallery Artisan Market also features holiday cards, stocking stuffers, and ornaments.

Nov. 3, from 5 to 7p.m., is 1st Thursday and the opening of the Artisan Market. There will be art and appetizers; drinks are available next door at Salt & Tipple.

VIVA Gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Contact the gallery at 608-637-6918; email: info@vivagallery.net; website: vivagallery.net. You can find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram and @vivagallery.net.