Viroqua's VIVA Gallery to host member artists show in January

VIVA Gallery in Viroqua is featuring member artists the first month of 2023. The theme of this January show is “Women Hold Up Half the Sky.” Women’s rights have been at the fore of some of the most important decisions being made in the U.S. and around the world.

"Women Hold Up Half the Sky" is a passionate call to embrace the role of women and their contributions to the world and to accept them as equal partners on the journey. The theme of this show was inspired by issues regarding women’s rights throughout the world, detailed in a book and a documentary called “Half the Sky”; both address the many emotional and physical issues a woman might deal with during their life. The book argues that the oppression of women worldwide is "a paramount moral challenge". Marginalizing half the population of the world benefits no one. We hope you will visit and find something that speaks to you in this January show.