VIVA Gallery in Viroqua will host its 1st Thursday artist reception May 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. The guest artist is acrylic and mixed media artist Jillian Webb Herrmann.
About her work Webb Herrmann writes: “life is beautiful and messy, calm and chaotic, there is joy and suffering.” When creating art, she wants to bring out the joy and beauty that can shine through the messy, the chaotic, and the suffering. She is a vigorous painter and loves layering and texture. Using acrylic paint enables her to work quickly, let go, and work over and into the piece, building up the layers. Many artists have inspired her work. The landscape around her northeast Iowa farm is also a continual inspiration.
An intuitive process painter, Webb Herrmann's work provides a space to let go of perfection and drop out of the craziness that life can become. Art as a medium can heal, foster growth, and encourage connection.
VIVA Gallery is located at 217 Main St. For more information, visit www.vivagallery.net.