About her work Webb Herrmann writes: “life is beautiful and messy, calm and chaotic, there is joy and suffering.” When creating art, she wants to bring out the joy and beauty that can shine through the messy, the chaotic, and the suffering. She is a vigorous painter and loves layering and texture. Using acrylic paint enables her to work quickly, let go, and work over and into the piece, building up the layers. Many artists have inspired her work. The landscape around her northeast Iowa farm is also a continual inspiration.