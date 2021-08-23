 Skip to main content
Viroqua's Wild West Days offers family fun
Viroqua's Wild West Days offers family fun

The 25th anniversary edition of Wild West Days in Viroqua was blessed with sun and mild temperatures this past weekend, after having been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event opened Friday, Aug. 20, with the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull and wrapped up Sunday, Aug. 22, with the Ranch Rodeo, Bulls & Barrels. In between there were food vendors, reenactments by the Bad Axe Marshals, stagecoach rides, horseback rides and other family-orientated activities.

A Western-themed parade, which included horses, horse-drawn vehicles and motorized vehicles, made its way down Main Street Sunday at noon. Prior to 2018, the parade featured all horse-drawn vehicles and horses; the mix of horses and motorized vehicles was introduced in 2018. There were 33 entries in this year’s parade.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

