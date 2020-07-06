Viroqua's Wild West Days reschedules 25th anniversary celebration

The 25th anniversary celebration of Wild West Days in Viroqua has been rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"After much deliberation and thoughtful conversation, the Wild West Days Committee has decided to reschedule our 25th anniversary celebration for Aug. 20-22, 2021," according to a statement from the committee. "We are unsure of the precautionary measures that may be in place for August 2020 that may diminish the experience and ambiance of our 1880s boom-town setting. We also have taken into consideration the economic impact on our communities in recent months. We want to ensure that we will be providing our mission of 'Affordable Family Fun' for years to come."
"We truly believe rescheduling is in the best interest of our patrons, sponsors, volunteers and participants..."
The committee will be kicking off its yearlong 25th anniversary celebration with a bang. Wild West Days is holding a ticket raffle with a grand prize of a 2020 Kawasaki Mule Pro-MX LE UTV, as well as firearm and cash prizes. Tickets can be purchased for $20 each or seven for $100. Check out www.thewildwestdays.com and the Wild West Days Facebook page for more information.
If people are still looking for a night under the lights, they can come to the Hell on Hooves Bulls 'n Barrels Rodeo. For one night only – Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. – CC Bucking Bull Company will be bringing fans all the thrills and spills of the most exciting sport on dirt. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 for ages 9-16, and 8 and under are free. This is the same weekend as the normal festival, but it is the only scheduled event that will be taking place at this time.
According to the statement, "We are very grateful for our spectacular sponsors, patrons and volunteers for helping us make Wild West Days what it is today. In 2021 we will be back to bring 'Affordable Family Fun' to our community and celebrate the 25 year history of Wild West Days."
Questions or concerns, can be directed to the Wild West Days Committee via the WWD website or Facebook page.
