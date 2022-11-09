Viroqua's Wild West Days to offer German-style Christmas market

Join Wild West Days, Viroqua, as they bring in the Christmas season at their German-style Christmas market with a boomtown twist.

Enjoy 12 nights of free family fun as you browse through artisan and craft booths located in nine of the Wild West boomtown-style buildings, listen to festive live music, take rides on horse-drawn sleighs, and savor traditional German food and beverages.

Twinkle Light Village Christmas Market, located on the Wild West grounds, 925 Nelson Parkway, is open Fridays 4-8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Opening night is Friday, Nov. 25, after the Twinkle Fest Parade. The dates are: Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18.

Check out informational flyers on the Wild West Days Facebook page or email twinklelightvillage@gmail.com for more information.

Volunteer opportunities, tree sponsors as well as financial sponsors, craft, music, beverage and food vendor options are available.