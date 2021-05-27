Virqoua Area Schools to start 2021-22 school year Aug. 30

The Viroqua School Board approved a resolution regarding waivers for hours of instruction for the 2020-21 school year and school start date prior to Sept. 1 for the 2021-22 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic at its meeting, Monday, May 17.

During a public hearing held before the regular meeting, District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the waiver of hours of instruction for the 2020-21 school year was discussed by the board in August. “We knew back then we didn’t know what the calendar would look like.”

Burkhalter said the first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 30, so students would have a full week of school post-pandemic before the Labor Day holiday. He said the application for the waivers have been submitted and the hearing must be held to finalize things.

Board members also approved a $20,000 contract with Howick Associates for district visioning. Drew Howick, visioning consultant, gave a presentation about the process.

Howick said future search is a method that will help the school district engage with the community to create a shared vision for the district’s future. He said future search provides a forum for diverse stakeholder groups to contribute jointly to a vision of the future, through discovery of their common ground and to work together toward implementation.