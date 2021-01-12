Virqoua library to offer Scandinavian programs

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering opportunities for patrons to celebrate the Scandinavian heritage through classes and programs in winter 2021.

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m., weekly language learning classes will be offered using Duolingo. Duolingo is a free online language learning program designed to be fun and accessible for everyone around the world. Lessons are "bite-sized" which means they can be picked up any time or taken on-the-go in 5 minutes at a time. The classes will be facilitated by Library Director Trina Erickson.

Fika Fridays will be offered at the library on the second and fourth Friday of each month at 1 p.m. with Librarian Laci Sheldon. Fika Fridays is an informal conversational group that meets online to chat about all things Scandinavian and winter-y. How do Scandinavians stay so positive throughout the long winter months? Together! They enjoy one another's company and outdoor recreation to color the winter blues. Join us to chat about fika, hygge, crafts, cooking, home decor, games, gardening, books, writing, journaling, nature, wild-life, Scandinavian genealogy, skiing, ice skating, snowshoeing, hunting, farming and so much more!