 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual costume contest planned in Viroqua
0 comments

Virtual costume contest planned in Viroqua

  • 0

A virtual costume contest is being held to celebrate Halloween in Viroqua. Are you ready to dress up in your favorite costume? Set the scene with some props, strike a pose, and snap a photo.

Submit your photo with your name, phone number and age to mcintoshmemoriallibrary@gmail.com for a change to win prizes. The age brackets are birth to 5 years old, 6 to 11 years old, 12-18 years old, adult, and family/group. Entries are due Saturday, Oct. 31.

By participating in this contest, you are giving the library permission to use your photo.

This contest is sponsored by the city of Viroqua, McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua and Sleepy Hollow Auto Viroqua.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News