Virtual memorial service set for Vernon County's K-9 Officer Myk

A virtual memorial service will be held for Vernon County Sheriff's Office K-9 Deputy Sheriff Myk on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.
The community can use the following link to get to the live broadcast: http://207.190.66.242:1936/. The link can also be found at http://www.desoto.k12.wi/.
Although the service officially begins at 3 p.m., the live broadcast will be active by 2:30 p.m. The Honor Guard will post colors at 2:50 p.m.
Sheriff John Spears said he appreciates Du Wayne and Linzi Gronning, Hunter Pedretti, De Soto Schools and Vernon County Information Technology for making the live broadcast possible. A recording will be rebroadcast on Vernon Communications Cooperative community channels.
Myk was born in Germany on April 26, 2010 and later imported to the United States of America by Steinig-Tal Kennels. Because of the diligent work of our citizen canine committee and generous donations from the community, Myk became a sworn, full-time member of the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2012.
Myk attended police canine training at Steinig-Tal Kennel in Campbellsport, Wisconsin, attaining Dual Purpose K9 certification by Instructor/Owner Larry Filo. Myk served the citizens of Vernon County with two handlers — Deputy Adam Malin until 2016 and current handler, Deputy Mark Bellacero.
Myk participated in tracking, search and rescue, detected countless amounts of illegal substances, and aided in criminal apprehension and officer protection. Myk was known for greeting fellow officers and loved all the attention he truly deserved.
Myk worked his final patrol shift Friday, Nov. 27, at the age of 10 years and seven months, with his partner Deputy Mark Bellacero at his side. Myk just recently was diagnosed with having cancer and suddenly passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at home with Deputy Bellacero at his side.
