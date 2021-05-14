Virtual public meeting to gather feedback on Viroqua's Main Street, downtown

The city of Viroqua will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom for the public to join the discussion and share feedback on Main Street and downtown Viroqua, on Wednesday, May 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The meeting link is HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/6301933036 with the meeting ID 630 193 3036. The meeting call-in number is 312-626-6799.

What is this meeting for? As part of the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the city of Viroqua is reviewing pedestrian and traffic safety on Main Street in downtown Viroqua. The city is working with Vandewalle & Associates, an urban planning firm, to lead the safety improvement planning process. Vandewalle & Associates will be hosting and facilitating a public workshop to gather input and discuss opportunities for an improved Downtown experience.

This will be an informal and interactive meeting providing the public with an opportunity discuss:

• Downtown parking.

• Traffic circulation.

• Downtown safety.

• Improving the pedestrian experience in downtown.