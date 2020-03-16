VIVA Gallery in Viroqua closes temporarily

The member artists of VIVA Gallery have taken the precaution of temporarily closing the gallery effective March 16 to support the community’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. This includes the cancellation of the gallery’s monthly First Thursday event on April 2.
VIVA’s priority is to protect and support its patrons and member staff. VIVA will be closely monitoring the recommendations and directives of city and state health officials.
VIVA looks forward to soon announcing when it will be able to welcome staff and patrons back to the gallery, located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information, contact the gallery at info@vivagallery.net or visit the gallery's Facebook and Instagram pages.