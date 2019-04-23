As the tour headquarters for the fourth annual Winding Roads Art Tour, VIVA Gallery in Viroqua will display a piece of art from each of the tour’s 42 participating artists. The works will be unveiled at the Gallery’s First Thursday opening on May 2.
The Winding Roads Art Tour will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The self-guided tour encompasses 22 studios in and around the city of Viroqua. The springtime drive through the beautiful rolling hills and valleys of the Driftless area is itself one of the prominent features of the tour.
The tour affords art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to meet area artists, see their work and observe how and where it is made. Tour-goers will have the opportunity to visit weavers at their looms, potters at their wheels, painters at their easels, and to watch some very talented jewelers, printmakers, photographers, sculptors, basket makers, leather workers and woodworkers in the process of making their art. Artwork will be available for purchase and artists will be available for conversations on creativity.
Information on artists and a map of the tour can be found at www.windingroadsart.com and people are invited to follow the Winding Roads Art Tour on Facebook and Instagram.
The works of the Winding Roads artists and the work of VIVA’s member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on May 2 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
