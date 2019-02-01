VIVA Gallery’s First Thursday opening reception will take place Feb. 7 and will feature the work of mixed-media artist and La Crescent, Minnesota native Salem Minegar.
Minegar graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Montserrat College of Art in Beverly, Massachusetts, where he concentrated on painting and illustration. After college, he worked as a packaging designer in Manhattan and saw his work published in the Peabody Essex Museum’s Connections magazine. In 2017, after 10 years on the East Coast, he returned to the Driftless Region.
Minegar’s work centers on memory, mythology, the natural world and a desire for a still mind. He uses various media and builds images through color relationships and juxtaposition on shapes. He attempts to respond to the histories of found materials and antique papers, marrying them with acrylic or gouache as organically as possible. His creative process allows for chance to alter the course of a piece, so results are never pre-determined. He seeks a genuine moment, a fleeting glimpse of something personal or the best possible representation of a formal exploration. His works range from small non-objective collages to larger figurative paintings.
The work of Salem Minegar and the works of VIVA’s 24 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception Feb. 7 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
