VIVA Gallery in Viroqua to host First Thursday Artist Reception

VIVA Gallery’s August guest artist is fiber artist Beki Biesterfelt and the featured member artist is potter Charna Schwartz.
The gallery, located at 217 Main St., Viroqua, will open for the First Thursday Artist Reception Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Biesterfelt will talk about her work at 6 p.m. This is the firs artist reception since closing for COVID-19. At this time there will not be food at the gallery reception. Rooted Spoon is open at 5:30 p.m. for drinks and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations can be made at www.rootedspoon.com.
Biesterfelt lives and creates in Ferryville after living in northeast Iowa, owning a sewing studio for 30 years.
Her process recreates pre- and post-consumer fabric/fiber waste into handcrafted apparel, accessories and home decor using various surface design techniques such as natural dyeing, botanical printing, felting, machine, hand stitching and beading. Inspiration comes from nature, vintage textiles and handwork. Natural dyeing and botanical printing is in part a way of reducing, reusing, reviving, reinventing and re-imagining cloth and clothing. She has been influenced by the work of Natalie Chanin, India Flint and a strong desire to keep textiles out of the landfill.
Biesterfelt’s recent exhibitions/invites include Season 5 (January/February 2020) Refashion Runway third place, Fiber Artists of Iowa Exhibition at Grinnell College Museum of Art (June/July 2019), Textile Center 25th Anniversary Gala Runway Show in Minneapolis (October 2019), Fine Line Creative Arts Center Uncommon Threads: Wearable Art Runway Experience in St. Charles, Illinois (October 2017), Naturally: A Natural Dye Invitational Exhibit at Textile Center in Minneapolis (July/August 2016).
Schwartz graduated from University of Colorado with a BFA in Art with a focus in clay. She continued to develop skills working as a seasonal production potter, taking classes with Don Reitz at the University of Wisconsin, and became a member of the pottery co-operative in Madison.
For 15 years pottery fell to the wayside while she worked as a massage therapist, but the yearning to work with clay was always there. She took classes at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts and eventually became a pottery teacher for 10 years. She taught many different styles and in teaching was able to explore and develop her own personal clay expression. Her inspiration comes in part from the hills, valleys and the seasons of the Driftless area in southwest Wisconsin.
For more information, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or www.vivagallery.net.