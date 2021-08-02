VIVA Gallery in Viroqua to host First Thursday Artist Reception

Schwartz graduated from University of Colorado with a BFA in Art with a focus in clay. She continued to develop skills working as a seasonal production potter, taking classes with Don Reitz at the University of Wisconsin, and became a member of the pottery co-operative in Madison.

For 15 years pottery fell to the wayside while she worked as a massage therapist, but the yearning to work with clay was always there. She took classes at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts and eventually became a pottery teacher for 10 years. She taught many different styles and in teaching was able to explore and develop her own personal clay expression. Her inspiration comes in part from the hills, valleys and the seasons of the Driftless area in southwest Wisconsin.