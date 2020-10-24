VIVA Gallery opens 9th annual Holiday Artisan Market in Viroqua

VIVA Gallery’s ninth annual Holiday Artisan Market will include the creations of 14 guest artists, and new work from the gallery’s 25 member artists. The market, a perfect place to find one-of-kind, locally created gifts for the holidays, will run through the months of November and December. From pottery to photography to painting, from weavings to woodworking, from jewelry to glass, there is a special something for everyone at the gallery.
VIVA’s fiber artists create a range of distinctive clothing and objects for home décor. Kathleen Aaker’s and Angela Feltes’ hand-woven vests, scarves and table runners showcase their intricate weaving skills using hand-spun and hand-dyed yarns. Sharlene Bohr uses leaves and flowers with natural dyes to make stunning eco-printed scarves. Kindred WazeeGale creates hats, side bags and accessories from deerhide, many with intricate beading. Guest artists add more fiber creations. Char terBeest Kudla fashions elegant tapestry handbags; Crystel Curley sews colorful and clever potholders; and Joanne Shird offers woven rugs and bags.
Jewelry is one of the gallery’s most sought-after offerings, and there is an exceptional variety from which to choose. There are M’Lou Wilkie’s intricate woven beadworks; Angela Feltes’ glass beads and dichroic jewelry; Christine Larson’s silver, wire and gemstone works; metalsmiths Raelene Roberts’ and Nan Marshall’s cuffs, necklaces and earrings; and Alena Mack’s nature-inspired creations. Guest artists bring more temptations--Nick Smolen will offer his Damascus steel jewelry and Shane Zach adds carved jade necklaces and earrings.
The works of VIVA’s accomplished potters come in a wide variety of objects and styles. There are many beautiful and functional mugs, bowls, and tea sets by Maureen Karlstad. Charna Schwartz’s new works are inspired by the Kickapoo River and made through the careful layering of multi-colored glazes.
Photographs, prints and mixed-media constructions make perfect gifts. Prints include the bold graphic images of Mark Herrling and the soft seasonal nature images of Natalie Hinahara. Tom Rhorer’s photographs capture the beauty of the Driftless region. Diane Dahl’s photography is augmented by her mixed media work in acrylics, clay and bits and pieces from nature. Duane Seward adds to the mixed media choices with his copper gecko and bird houses.
Every subject matter can be found in oil, watercolor and acrylic paintings of the gallery’s eight member painters. Deb Conlon and Paul Bergquist are known for their beautiful plein air works in oil. Liz Quebe’s oil paintings capture small family farms and farm animals, while Natalie Hinahara portrays the farm and nature scenes she observes on her travels and hikes. Watercolor artists Anne Tedeschi and Bill Mapp create scenes of the area, flora and fauna, and still lifes in very distinctive styles. Pita Daniels applies acrylics to make big, bold contemporary paintings, and Christine Larson uses dominant color schemes to create otherworldly dream landscapes. Added to the mix in this year’s market are the abstract acrylic paintings of guest artist Julius Parrish and the walnut ink paintings of Susan Cushing.
VIVA woodworkers create items to grace your kitchen and home. Jerry Quebe makes intricately constructed and beautifully finished cutting and serving boards. Ken and Michelle Workowski team to make birch bark mirrors, poplar bark baskets, lamps and delicate lamp shades, all from elements native to our area. Nicholas WazeeGale makes delicate boxes and bowls of birch bark, along with hand-carved spoons and bowls. Guest artists add even more. David Tyler brings his lathe-turned candlesticks, painted brightly with oil pastels, and Brendan Karlstad offers wooden coasters and one-of-a-kind furniture pieces. Again this year, Terry Beck is offering kalimbas, a “thumb piano” originating in westernized Africa.
Rounding out the gallery’s art offerings are the beautiful stained glass works of M’Lou Wilkie, the cartoneria (paper mache) sculptures of Gaby Marvan, sack cloth towels printed with the intricate colored pencil drawings of Monica Jagel, and the beautiful sculptural candles of Ethan Schandelmeier. VIVA Gallery is also a great place to find holiday cards, stocking stuffers and ornaments.
The diverse works of these 39 member and guest artists will be on display through the months of November and December. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception remains on hold. It is normally followed by a dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, but while restaurants are impacted by gathering restrictions, Rooted Spoon is instead providing themed meals for pick-up each Thursday. Information can be found at www.rootedspoon.com.
