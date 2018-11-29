VIVA Gallery’s monthly First Thursday reception will be held Dec. 6, again featuring the seventh annual Artisan Market and the works of 33 member and guest artists. The Market,which opened in November and runs through December, is aplace to find one-of-kind gifts for the holidays.
Artists’ offerings include woven scarves, beadwork necklaces, hand-carved spoons, oil paintings and watercolor paintings, among other diverse works of 33 member and guest artists.
The artwork will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception Dec. 6 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display through December. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
