VIVA Gallery’s September guest artist is fiber artist Jan Friedman

Friedman weaves tapestries and fiber collages with a wide variety of materials. Her work draws inspiration from sky, water, land and vegetation. Her current work focuses on what we stand to lose because of climate change and the dire necessity of countering this threat.

Friedman has been weaving since 1974. She received an M.A. in Textile Design at the University of Iowa in 1980. She has conducted workshops in weaving, color and dyeing throughout the country. Her tapestries and framed collage pieces have been featured in numerous invitational and juried exhibits and have been commissioned for corporate collections across the United States.

Plan to attend the 1st Thursday Artist Reception, Sept. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Meet Friedman, see her work, and listen as she shares aspects of her weaving process. VIVA will have appetizers from Noble Rind; you can purchase beverages next door at the new restaurant, Salt and Tipple.

VIVA Gallery has been a mainstay at the Viroqua Public Market since 2004. The gallery represents 20-plus local artists with a wide range of works. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St., Viroqua. Visit www.vivagallery.net or call 608-637-6918 for more information.