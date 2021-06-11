VIVA Gallery seeks applicants for Emerging Artist program

VIVA Gallery in Viroqua is looking for applicants to their new Emerging Artist pilot program. The intention of the Emerging Artist program is to support, encourage, and empower new artists and makers in exploring and learning in more depth about all aspects of the art world.

The program is open to emerging artists of any age that demonstrate good skill levels in their medium and a serious intent to pursue and market their art form.

During their time with VIVA they would have the following opportunities:

Be assigned a sponsor member to help them make connections with other member artists.

Meet with an artist member who pursues the same or similar art form, visit the studio of the artist and discuss techniques/ideas with the artist.

Meet with artist members who pursue the same type of activities they are interested in, such as selling at art fairs, selling at other galleries, putting together a portfolio, or has a good business model of interest.

Spend a day working at VIVA.

Have two work feedback sessions with various gallery members.

Participate in some sort of show at VIVA.

Artists interested should email Nan Marshall at tuamotu@aol.com to receive an application.

