VIVA Gallery to feature fiber artist Leah Evans

VIVA Gallery in Viroqua welcomes guest fiber artist Leah Evans March 3 through April 6. Her quilted wall hangings explore relationships between humans and landscapes. She works with a variety of imagery, including satellite, USGS maps, historic maps and memories gathered while viewing landscapes through a car window. She uses a number of techniques in her work to create the layers, including appliqué, reverse appliqué, piecing, natural and synthetic dyeing, needle felting and embroidery.

Evans often makes use of hand tools and processes, aiming for an overall balance between hand and machine work. The majority of materials used in her work are salvaged, gleaned from thrift stores, garage sales, upholstery remnants and cast offs from family and friends. Sustainable studio practice and keeping the quilting tradition of recycling and repurposing cloth is a guiding intention in her work.

See Evans’ work throughout the month of March, along with the diverse work of the VIVA Gallery members.

VIVA Gallery is an artists’ cooperative located 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. More information can be found at www.vivagallery.net, on Facebook and on Instagram.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0