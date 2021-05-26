 Skip to main content
VIVA Gallery to hold Winding Roads Art Tour Guest Artist show
VIVA Gallery in Viroqua welcomes the artists of the Winding Roads Art Tour in June. The Winding Roads Art Tour has been cancelled for 2021. Plans are underway for the 2022 tour.

The Winding Roads members participating in this show include a cross-section of local artists, many of whom are also members of VIVA. With the idea of keeping the tour “alive,” WRAT participating artist’s work will be on display at the gallery through June 30.

Included in this VIVA Gallery show are the following fine artists and crafts people:

  • Three functional ceramic artists: Greg Cheesebro, Maureen Karlstad and Charna Schwartz;
  • Eight painters: Anne Butera, Deb Conlon, Natalie Hinahara, Chris Larson, Christine Myhr, Diane Splinter and Kathie Wheeler;
  • Three jewelers: Chris Larson, Nan Marshall and Raelene Roberts;
  • Two weavers: Kathy Aaker and Angie Feltes;
  • One conceptual photographer: Hanna Agar;
  • One printmaker: Natalie Hinahara;
  • Seven wood and/or leather artists: Amy Arnold and Kelsey Sauber-Olds, Joseph Schwarte, Kindred and Nicholas Wazee-Gale, and Michelle and Ken Workowski.

The WRAT Guest Artist show will be installed Thursday, June 3, and run through Sunday, June 27. There are no plans for the traditional VIVA open house and reception, but the gallery will be open Thursday evening, June 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. COVID protocols will be in place.

VIVA Gallery announces and welcomes back Monica Jagel. She brings back her color pencil fine art.

