VIVA Gallery to host emerging artists show in October

In October, VIVA Gallery in Viroqua is holding a show featuring emerging artists. Emerging Artist guests are Marianne Rice, she creates traditional, representational oil paintings using classical techniques; Hannah Hamilton, an aspiring painter using acrylics on canvas; Dominique Sowle, whose focus is on cartooning, drafting, and illustrating with ink and pen; and Zoe Craig, a printmaker, painter, and ceramicist.

Rice was born and raised in rural Wisconsin where she resides today with her husband and four boys. She is a self-taught, representational artist, working in oils. Her focus is primarily on portraits, the human figure, and still life genres. She seeks to transcend the ordinary into the profound and beautiful, narrating the story of fleeting human existence.

Hamilton grew up in Texas and currently resides in the Kickapoo River Valley. She began teaching herself to paint in 2018. Currently she works in acrylics but looks forward to learning other media. She paints to capture what she loves, knowing that the work she does in the present will inform who she will become in the future.

Sowle works in the field of mechanical eesign. Between work and being a husband and dad, he has worked “honing” his craft. He has sketched and painted acrylic fantasy scenes, illustrated a satirical sheep-themed website, and designed logos. He and his wife live in Viroqua with their three children.

Craig lives and works in Viroqua. The visceral nature of pottery and printmaking appeals. The work is inclusive of the creative and both mental and physical labor. The aim of her work is to explore themes that might help how we understand, interpret, experience, and interact with the world around us.

Plan to attend the 1st Thursday Artist Reception, Oct. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. Meet these emerging artists, see their work, and get to know their processes. VIVA will have appetizers from Noble Rind; you can purchase beverages next door at the new restaurant, Salt and Tipple.

VIVA Gallery has been a mainstay at the Viroqua Public Market since 2004. The gallery represents 20-plus local artists with a wide range of works. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St., Viroqua. Visit the website www.vivagallery.net or call 608-637-6918 for more information.