VIVA Gallery welcomes guest artist woodworker Adrian Ugo

VIVA Gallery in Viroqua is welcoming guest artist woodworker Adrian Ugo during the month of August.

For Ugo making art is an expression in wood. He is passionate about his work and grateful to be able to pursue this passion. He personally invests himself in every piece of wood he chooses to work with right down to the firsthand acquisition of the raw material, paying close attention to the way every tree, log and board is cut and handled.

His style consists of using simple shapes and minimalistic lines. He designs and builds his artistic and functional pieces experimenting with balance, proportion and angles in each, aspiring to highlight the intrinsic beauty of the wood he is working with. His work is a display of the challenge, enjoyment and satisfaction he gains in producing each unique piece.

Please plan to attend the 1st Thursday Artist Reception, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. Meet Ugo, see his work and hear him discuss his process. VIVA will have appetizers from Noble Rind; you can purchase beverages next door at the new restaurant, Salt and Tipple.

VIVA Gallery has been a mainstay at the Viroqua Public Market since 2004. The gallery represents 20-plus local artists with a wide range of works. VIVA Gallery is located at 217 S. Main St., Viroqua, Wisconsin. Visit the website www.vivagallery.net or call 608-637-6918 for more information.