There’s more than one reason to celebrate the Fourth of July. In addition to fireworks, VIVA Gallery’s monthly First Thursday artist reception will be held that day, featuring the bold acrylic paintings of Viroqua-based artist Don Hodges. Because of the holiday, Hodges will not be able to personally attend the First Thursday opening, but will be in the gallery the following day, Friday July 5, for a guest artist reception from 5-7 p.m. Plan to come on one or both evenings.
Hodges’ inspirations often come from a fleeting glimpse, a snippet of conversation, or a few printed words. He then writes as reflection or clarification and somewhat simultaneously begins to sketch, all on the road to another painting. In the end, it’s all about what will come to the surface. Don studied at the Art Institute of Chicago, Northern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University. He received a B.A. in Fine Arts from Indiana.
Hodges’ paintings and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on July 4 and at a guest artist reception on July 5, both from 5-7 p.m.. Artworks will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception on July 4 will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.