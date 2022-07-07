VMH sports physicals available now

Now is the time to schedule students’ sports physicals at Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH). Sports physicals are offered by appointment during available clinic hours, Saturdays included.

The fee for a sports physical is $35, payable at the time of service. Parents should note that a sports physical does not take the place of an annual physical and no insurance claims will be filed. To easily find the phone number of your nearest VMH clinic location, visit vmh.org/clinics.