Voice of Democracy: America -- Where do we go from here? by Airiel Hamilton

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “America — Where do we go from here?” The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 155 Westby High School students entered the contest.

Airiel Hamilton, a ninth-grader and daughter of Carl and Jennifer Hamilton of Westby, won third place and received $50.

America — Where do we go from here?

The men, women, and children of America stand up, take their hats off, and put their hands over their hearts as they sing the “Star Spangled Banner”. As written in the national anthem, America is the “land of the free”. The citizens of this country have fought for hundreds of years to see that it stands tall. The United States has fought through the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Cold War, Vietnam War, Afghanistan War, Iraq War, and many more. The United States has fought time upon time, but where does America go from here? America needs to start focusing on the hearts of the people because it is the qualities of respect, leadership, and loyalty that will determine this country’s future.

One may ask how respect affects the future of this country? The future of the U.S. relies on each new generation of children and each new generation is affected by their education. According to “The Journal of Leadership Education,” which is an organization of scholars and practitioners that is researched based, it states, “The quality of the relationship between teachers and students will not by itself and in and of itself produce improved academic outcomes, students who have close, positive and supportive relationships with their teachers are more likely to attain higher levels of achievement than those students with more conflict in their relationships.” This evidence supports the fact that the level of respect between a teacher and student affects the academic progress of the students. Therefore, if this country had more respect, students in school would learn more. A child’s education affects who the children will become as adults, and who children are as adults affects what America will become.

Next, America needs to walk towards leadership. Over time this country has moved from one leader to another, but the most significant part of leadership is within the citizens themselves. An organization that focuses on improving “workplace cultures”, called O.C Tanner, says, “Effective leadership is one of the greatest fundamentals to building great organizational cultures. A leader can be anyone who has influence or authority, regardless of title, and leaders set the tone for organizational culture.” What this means is that leadership supports and creates strong organizations. A leader can be anyone. If America had more leaders, citizens would be more organized, they would have more respect for each other, and they would have greater success. Therefore, respect will make America stronger as a people.

How does loyalty fit in? In the past this country has struggled showing loyalty. For example, during the presidential election of 2020 the citizens of America had different opinions about who was to be the leader, so they forgot about loyalty and caused chaos. On the same subject Ben Davis, a writer of sociology, wrote, “When people unite and stay loyal to their country it shows patriotism towards their country because they love it, even though they may not agree with all the details about it, especially the leadership. People can change corrupt leadership if they pursue it enough. If people want change, it starts with them.” In this evidence the significance of loyalty is stated. We don’t have to agree about the leaders of this country, but with loyalty the citizens of America would be able to work through the controversy and ongoing problems. That is why loyalty would strongly mold this country together.

The last note of the national anthem comes to an end, and the citizens of America applaud. At some point this country will end, too, but, America still has to go somewhere from here until that happens. Respect, leadership, and loyalty are what forms the future of the people and the people are what forms America. If we are what makes this country a country, then let’s start by making a change in ourselves.

