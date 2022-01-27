Voice of Democracy: America -- Where do we go from here? by Audra Johnson

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “America — Where do we go from here?” The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 155 Westby High School students entered the contest.

Audra Johnson, an 11th-grader and daughter of Craig and Lori Johnson of Westby, won first place and received $100 and a plaque. Her winning entry was forwarded for judging in the 11th District competition and it received second place and she won $100.

When thinking of America, what sets it apart from other countries? Is it our dependable freedoms? Our self-governing democracy? Our beautiful landscapes? Or is it a combination of things? Regardless of what comes to mind, it’s clear that there are numerous factors that make America great. However, our actions have imposed a dangerous threat on the future of our country, and if we don’t act soon, racism, the political divide, and climate change will destroy our country.

One of America’s most significant problems today is racism, and it should be all of our concerns to fix it. The Pew research center surveyed adults of different races and ethnicities who thought certain issues in the U.S. needed to be acknowledged. The number of people who believed racism was a problem varied by race; 75% of Black people, 61% of Hispanics, and 33% of white people classified it as a problem. So, why were the results significantly different between races? Privilege and denial. There are numerous examples that show white privilege exists in the United States. However, privileged Americans are unaware of how its effects impact others, and can sometimes deny that it’s even happening. Denial is dangerous because it blocks us from moving forward. We can’t solve problems if we aren’t willing to address them, which is why we need to spread awareness to others and be self aware of our actions. This will educate us and empower us to make changes and improvements. This is a vital step for all of us to end racism once and for all, and to improve our country for everyone.

Another major issue in our country is the divide between political parties. In the past, Democrats and Republicans, or liberals and conservatives’ disagreements on policies were much more moderate. Now, polarization has increased and our political views have become more extreme. Instead of developing our own opinions and ideas, we often believe in the ideas that our political party believes. Instead of being civil, violent protests and attacks have occurred throughout the country. Additionally, many sources reveal that each side is now fearful of how the other side’s ideas and empowerment will affect our country’s future. If we can’t trust each other, our democracy and our country will collapse. The best way to move forward is to gain back each other’s trust and to be open minded about new ideas, especially the ones presented by the side we don’t agree with. Although we may never fully agree with each other, our ultimate goals should be to save America and achieve peace.

The final issue, climate change, not only imposes a threat to our country, but to the whole world. Within the past century, global temperatures on Earth’s surface have increased by about 1 degree Fahrenheit, and the oceans have risen about 6 inches. These changes may not seem like much, but the rate is continuing to increase, and it is negatively affecting animals and our surrounding environment. For example, research has shown that climate change is increasing the amount and severity of wildfires, hurricanes, and droughts. Additionally, melting glaciers are causing oceans to warm, which can be very harmful to several species of animals. Some simple things we can do to slow and prevent climate change include: speaking out against it, reducing our carbon footprints, and switching to renewable energy. If we begin to incorporate some of these solutions into our routines, we may inspire other countries to do the same.

All in all, America has some concerning issues that need to be addressed right away. We need to understand that racism, political polarization, and climate change will destroy our future if we don’t act now. Instead of having a divided country that discriminates, and is unable to move forward, let’s work together to make our country the best that it can be.

