Voice of Democracy: America -- Where do we go from here? by Benjamin Roethel

Local winners have been announced in the 2021 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “America — Where do we go from here?” The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 155 Westby High School students entered the contest.

Benjamin Roethel, a ninth-grader and son of Angela and David Roethel of Westby, won seventh place and received $15.

America — Where do we go from here?

In order to answer the question “America: Where do we go from here?”, we first must know where we began and where we currently stand as a country by examining the ideologies and laws that formed our nation. These beliefs are stated within the Declaration of Independence, the state constitutions, and laws concerning abortion. I wish to reveal how the belief in God was used by our founding fathers to model our government and to benefit society and life itself.

God is apparent in one of America’s most famous articles, the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration even acknowledges God within the first sentence. The Declaration professes, “...the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.” This context is centered around the idea that God is the creator of nature. In the second paragraph, the Declaration exclaims, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” As the founding fathers proclaim, the rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are all God-given rights that should never be stripped away. These beliefs are what have formed our country’s foundation and what continue to keep relative peace in a society that will never fully agree. The authors also proclaim that every one of these natural gifts is only in place because of God and his graciousness towards them.

When the U.S. Constitution was written, it established the Bill of Rights. The Bill of Rights allowed individual states to have their own power. This power grants states the right to create their own constitutions, along with numerous other rights. In every single state constitution, there is reference to God in one way or another. Altogether, there are 116 references to God or a Supreme Being in the 50 constitutions. The United States did not always have 50 states. Statehood began with Delaware in 1787 and then progressed to Hawaii becoming the 50th state. These constitutions were written over the course of more than 175 years and all reference God. Throughout time, the state legislatures agreed that God had played a role in their lives. However, the states have passed laws that oppose God’s word even though their own constitutions revere God.

Abortion is one such hot topic in the government recently and has been widely headed toward fully legalizing abortion under any circumstance. Abortion laws originated in the early 1800’s when doctors and medical scientists developed a way to abort unborn babies within the mother’s womb. The practice of killing the unborn baby was seen as very risky and possibly harmful to the woman, so doctors would not openly practice it and governments made it illegal. Despite the law, some doctors were performing illegal abortions, called “back alley” abortions, on patients. When safer methods of carrying out abortions were developed, doctors often would still refuse to give abortions as they believed that this was an act of murder and a sin. However, in the 1973 Supreme Court case of Roe vs. Wade, the Court decided that it should be legal for a woman to obtain an abortion of an unborn baby in the United States of America. In today’s society, there is a large debate over the question of what the threshold is for a baby to be a living human being. I personally believe that even before the baby has left the womb it is living. Aborting a baby is taking away God’s gift to this world. God has created everyone and knows what and who we will be. He knew us even before we were born. The founding fathers understood that God had given them their freedoms and every fortune they owned. They knew and understood the importance of life. I believe they would hate to see what we, as a society, have done to not only disregard morality but to even encourage this idea of killing an unborn baby.

Each and every one of these founding documents and laws have mentioned God and how He is the core of one of the world’s greatest governments. I understand His effect upon the law in the United States of America and how it has created a more perfect union. I firmly believe that, as a congregated society, we must revert back to what God would have wanted for our nation and for the lives of its citizens. In order to answer the question, “America: Where do we go from here?”, we need to once again become a nation that recognizes God as our Creator who gives us our rights, our freedoms and the right to life itself.

